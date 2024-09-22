Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Raised to $44.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBRL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $10,727,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.