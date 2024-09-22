Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$55.00 at TD Securities

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC downgraded Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.10.

Definity Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

DFY stock opened at C$52.25 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.48 and a 52 week high of C$52.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 3.1395647 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

