DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

DCGO stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. DocGo has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). DocGo had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $164.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocGo by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 458,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 166,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 226,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

