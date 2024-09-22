Donald F. Robertson, Jr. Sells 4,500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

