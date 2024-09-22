Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $373,765.40 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.