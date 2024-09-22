Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

