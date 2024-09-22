Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

EPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

EPC opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,647,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after acquiring an additional 252,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 483.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 242,310 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $4,855,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

