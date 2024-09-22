EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $154.00 Price Target at UBS Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $167.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.89.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

