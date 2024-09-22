Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO Sells $148,470.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $2,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

