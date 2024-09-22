European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Ventum Financial

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Ventum Financial from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.47.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
