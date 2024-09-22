FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.800-17.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $16.80-$17.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.67.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $465.91 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.33.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.