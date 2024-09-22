Financial Survey: Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) and enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) and enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Candel Therapeutics and enGene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 enGene 0 0 7 0 3.00

Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.89%. enGene has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 366.94%. Given enGene’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics N/A -629.29% -134.23% enGene N/A -66.38% -56.00%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and enGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Candel Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and enGene”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $120,000.00 1,869.67 -$37.94 million ($1.28) -5.89 enGene N/A N/A -$99.92 million ($1.66) -4.34

Candel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than enGene. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of enGene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

enGene beats Candel Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent high-grade glioma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

