Finsbury Growth & Income (FGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trading Down 1.2 %

FGT stock opened at GBX 852 ($11.25) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 840.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 842.16. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 788.71 ($10.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 876 ($11.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income alerts:

Insider Activity at Finsbury Growth & Income

In other news, insider Pars Purewal acquired 17,802 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of £149,180.76 ($197,068.38). 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.