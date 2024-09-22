Finsbury Growth & Income (FGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trading Down 1.2 %
FGT stock opened at GBX 852 ($11.25) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 840.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 842.16. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 788.71 ($10.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 876 ($11.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.72 and a beta of 0.52.
Insider Activity at Finsbury Growth & Income
In other news, insider Pars Purewal acquired 17,802 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of £149,180.76 ($197,068.38). 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
