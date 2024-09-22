Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.84.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,099,000 after buying an additional 79,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4,621.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

