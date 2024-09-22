Fortuna Silver Mines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 11,082 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 252% compared to the typical volume of 3,145 call options.
Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
NYSE:FSM opened at $4.91 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.59.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $259.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.
