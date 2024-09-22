Fortuna Silver Mines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 11,082 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 252% compared to the typical volume of 3,145 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $54,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.91 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $259.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

