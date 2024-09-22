FY2025 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Increased by Analyst

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Carvana stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 3.43. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,367,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $14,868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 690,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,710,225.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,367,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,521,866 shares of company stock worth $347,083,884. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

