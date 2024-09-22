GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$42.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDI. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$30.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09. The firm has a market cap of C$514.13 million, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.03.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$648.70 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.3007299 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

