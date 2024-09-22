General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in General Mills by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

