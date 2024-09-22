Genesis Energy Limited (GNE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on October 10th

Genesis Energy Limited (ASX:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Genesis Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17.
About Genesis Energy
