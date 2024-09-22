Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.17.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after buying an additional 377,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

