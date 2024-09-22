Head-To-Head Comparison: Genpact (NYSE:G) versus Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) and Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A N/A -608.22% Genpact 14.12% 22.28% 10.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A Genpact 0 8 1 0 2.11

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nukkleus and Genpact, as provided by MarketBeat.

Genpact has a consensus price target of $38.78, indicating a potential upside of 0.25%. Given Genpact’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than Nukkleus.

Volatility & Risk

Nukkleus has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nukkleus and Genpact”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus $10.75 million 0.04 -$17.43 million N/A N/A Genpact $4.59 billion 1.52 $631.26 million $3.50 11.05

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

Summary

Genpact beats Nukkleus on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

(Get Free Report)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims. The Consumer and Healthcare segment provides demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, pricing and trade promotion management, deduction recovery management, order management, and digital commerce; and end-to-end claim lifecycle management, from claims processing and adjudication to claims recovery and payment integrity, revenue cycle management, health equity analytics, and care services. The High Tech and Manufacturing segment offers industry-specific solutions for trust and safety, advertising sales support, customer and user experience, and customer care support; and direct and indirect procurement, logistics, field, aftermarket support, and engineering services. It also provides digital operation services; data-tech-Al services; finance and accounting services, such as accounts payable, invoice-to-cash, record to report, financial planning and analysis, and enterprise risk and compliance; CFO advisory services; supply chain, and sourcing and procurement services; sales and commercial, and marketing and experience services; and environmental, social and governance services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.