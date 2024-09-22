Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HGLB stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highland Global Allocation Fund

In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Ethan Powell purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,422.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

