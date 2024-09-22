Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($31.04) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

HILS stock opened at GBX 2,035 ($26.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,164.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,112.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,005.61. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,574 ($20.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,330 ($30.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 4,787.23%.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

