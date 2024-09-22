Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($31.04) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Hill & Smith
Hill & Smith Stock Performance
Hill & Smith Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 4,787.23%.
About Hill & Smith
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hill & Smith
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.