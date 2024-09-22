Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.95.

NYSE:HLT opened at $224.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.97. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

