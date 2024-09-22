IB Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:IBACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

IB Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IBACU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 23rd. IB Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of IB Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

IB Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. IB Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IB Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IB Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IB Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in IB Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in IB Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in IB Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $421,000.

About IB Acquisition

IB Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

