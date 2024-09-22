Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Contract Drilling
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Trading Halts Explained
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.