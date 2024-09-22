Insider Buying: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Major Shareholder Buys $192,760.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 61,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $192,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,320,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Codexis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.10 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $218.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.07.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 125.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.
