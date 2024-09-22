Insider Buying: Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Purchases 794,792 Shares of Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Leigh Mackender bought 794,792 shares of Service Stream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.41 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$1,116,682.76 ($754,515.38).
Service Stream Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Service Stream Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Service Stream’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.
About Service Stream
Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Service Stream
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.