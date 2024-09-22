Insider Buying: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Director Purchases $551,773,323.27 in Stock

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of SMFG stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.