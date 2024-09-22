Insider Buying: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Director Purchases $551,773,323.27 in Stock

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

