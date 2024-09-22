Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $900,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Xiaobin Wu sold 500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $1,053,695.40.

On Monday, June 24th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61.

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $201.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.61. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.64) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

