Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Interface alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Interface

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.98. Interface has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interface news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,604 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Interface by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Interface by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Interface by 13.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.