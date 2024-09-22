Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1614 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance
ICLO stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile
