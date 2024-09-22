Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1716 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:IMSI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.80. 2 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17.
About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
