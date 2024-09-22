Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 27th

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:OMFL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 701,881 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.
About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.