Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 27th

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 701,881 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.