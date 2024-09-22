Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BATS XSHQ opened at $42.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF
