J. Alberto Arias Sells 133,902 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 133,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$93,475.38.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$40,759.03.

On Tuesday, August 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$24,031.29.

On Wednesday, July 31st, J. Alberto Arias sold 38,798 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$21,067.31.

On Friday, July 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,275 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$45,293.27.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$29,146.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 141,945 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$82,867.49.

Sierra Metals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of SMT opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.11. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$1.05.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.71 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1490281 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.