John Christopher O’neill Acquires 200,000 Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) Director John Christopher O’neill acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$118,520.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HOT.UN stock opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

