Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $262.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $265.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

