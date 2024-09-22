Joshua G. Welch Buys 23,255 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 23,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $999,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 1.5 %

CRMT stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $271.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $93.63.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.78 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

