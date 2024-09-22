Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kanzhun by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kanzhun by 6.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 21.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

BZ opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

