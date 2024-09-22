KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $90.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.96.

KBH stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

