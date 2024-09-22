Kirsty Roth Sells 5,310 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$234.93, for a total transaction of C$1,247,459.18.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at C$230.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$225.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$223.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$163.01 and a 12 month high of C$242.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.38 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.753 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$190.14.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

