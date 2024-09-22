Korro Bio’s (KRRO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRRO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair began coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

KRRO stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $97.91.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -10.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,648,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Korro Bio by 71.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 190,259 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the second quarter worth about $3,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

