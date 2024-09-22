Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Legal & General Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

