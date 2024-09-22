Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $185.45 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.71 and a 200-day moving average of $210.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

