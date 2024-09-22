Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$2.87 and a 52 week high of C$25.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$677.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

