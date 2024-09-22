LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2024

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SCD opened at $17.43 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD)

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.