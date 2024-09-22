LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE SCD opened at $17.43 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
