LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SCD opened at $17.43 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.