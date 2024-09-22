Louise Beardmore Sells 8,471 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.98), for a total value of £89,623.18 ($118,392.58).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Louise Beardmore purchased 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,069 ($14.12) per share, with a total value of £181.73 ($240.07).

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.6 %

UU stock opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($13.86) on Friday. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 904.40 ($11.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,139.50 ($15.05). The company has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,523.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,022.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,029.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,260 ($16.64).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

