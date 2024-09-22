Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.51.

LUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUN opened at C$13.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.9548585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

