Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $13,728.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,044.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $13,531.50.

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $12,201.60.

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $12,953.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $12,303.90.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

JCI opened at $74.10 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Bank of America upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,962,000 after purchasing an additional 604,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

